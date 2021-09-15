Juanita (Nita) Busby
Juanita “Nita” Busby
VICTORIA — Juanita “Nita” Busby, passed away on September 13, 2021 at the age of 96. Juanita was born on June 7, 1926 in Joplin, MO to Harold Kenneth Dent and Ruth Elizabeth Jackson Dent. She is survived by her son, Jim (Debra) Busby, her daughter Carla (Dámaso) Rodriguez, Granddaughter Heather Busby (Dan Mowery), grandson Jed (Ashley) Busby, her granddaughter Shannon (Christopher) Gutierrez, and her great grandchildren, Jasper Busby, Herman Gutierrez, and Luciana Gutierrez.
Nita married the love of her life, Bill, in February, 1943 and enjoyed the next 68 years working side by side. The couple relocated to Victoria, Texas in 1950, where Bill worked at Dupont until his retirement in 1982. Nita enjoyed ten years plus working for M.O. Simmons They also enjoyed socializing with many Dupont retirees and neighbors. They belonged to several dance clubs. They loved traveling with friends and families. Nita was an ardent bridge player and played with some of her friends for over 50 years. Nita was also an avid supporter of the Victoria Ballet.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Allen Coffey officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Victoria Ballet Theatre, 2508 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, TX 77904.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

