Juanita Rainosek
YOAKUM — Juanita Orsak Rainosek, age 86, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023. She was born January 1, 1937 in Yoakum to John and Emma Lauer Orsak.
She was the office manager at Yoakum Medical Clinic for many years and was a proud member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. After retiring she and Ervin enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with friends. She enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially at their cabin on the Frio River. She was a volunteer with Helping Hands and enjoyed making kolaches, gardening and quilting.
She is survived by her children: Anita Pesek (Lonnie “Buck”), Vicky Blank (Kelvin), and Terry Rainosek (Diane); grandchildren, Julie Ibarra, Dr. David Rainosek, Thomas Rainosek, Sarah Watson, Monica Espedal, Greg Blank, Amanda Jahn, Brady Pesek, and Shelby Pesek along with 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Annette Hull (Charles), Yvonne Moore and Rita Arlitt (Bob).
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Ervin A. Rainosek, daughter-in-law, Lindi Rainosek; great-grandson, William Rainosek; brother and sister-in-law, Willie and Edna Orsak; brother-in-law, Jimmy Moore.
Visitation 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Brady Pesek, Dr. David Rainosek, Thomas Rainosek, Greg Blank, Cullen Jahn, David Espedal, Tristan Ibarra and Steve Watson.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.