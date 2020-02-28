JUANITA FERN RIGAMONTI VICTORIA - Juanita Fern Rigamonti, 85, passed away February 26, 2020. She was born March 25, 1934 in Wichita Falls to the late Bonnie Howell and Floyd Cochrum. Juanita loved to play dominoes and cards at Coletoville Church. She cherished her many friends and loved to pick them up and take them to where they needed, whether it was a dinner party or card game. She was the City Champion Bowler for 3 years, she crocheted beautiful blankets that won ribbons in the State Fair. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. Juanita is survived by her son, Gary Rigamonti (Tammy) of Port O'Connor; sister, Johnnie Pearl Bravenec of Victoria; grandchildren, Ryan Rigamonti (Jennifer), Shana Speer, Kristy Chappell, Brittany Mace (Brian), Courtney Rigamonti and 8 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Rigamonti; sister, Pauline Eastburn; brothers, Donald, Billy and Gene Cochrum and granddaughter, Brooke Rigamonti. Visitation is Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services are Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with burial to immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of South Texas and the Dornburg Center for the loving and special care of Juanita. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
