Juanita Scott
BLOOMINGTON — Juanita Scott, 88 of Bloomington, TX went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 17. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was born in Avant, Oklahoma on April 4, 1933 to Clarence F. and Anna Brown. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1951 and obtained her vocational nurses license in 1952. She was the school nurse for 40 years for the Bloomington School District where cherished every child as her own. She enjoyed her time with family and was a member of Bloomington Assembly Of God for over 60 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberley Epley, and husband Kevin; and Sue Schooley. She is also survived by her nephew Kenneth Brown, and wife Kerrie; and her niece Cindy Cunningham, and husband Barry. She had 4 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Bettie Varner, her brother MSgt. C A Brown., and son-in-law Dillard Schooley.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 22 from 12-2pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Graveside serves to immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Placedo Elementary Playground fund, c/o Bloomington ISD, P. O. Box 158, Bloomington, TX 77951.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
