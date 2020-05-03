Strauss Jr., Judge Gus

JUDGE GUS JAMES STRAUSS JR. NEW ULM - Judge Gus James Strauss Jr., 76, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home in New Ulm, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Gus and Mary Lee Strauss and his late wife Marie (Netzer) Strauss in 1987. He leaves behind his loving wife, Susie (Nelson) Strauss; his son, Matthew Strauss; his son, Gus "Jamie" Strauss III and wife Jordan; his sister, Mary Rose Grafe and husband Ervin; his brother, Olin Strauss and wife Erin; and his grandchildren, Luke, IV, and Palmer. He was born in Hallettsville, Texas to State Senator Gus Strauss and Mary Lee (Elstner) Strauss. He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1960 and went on to play football at the University of Texas under Darrell K. Royal. After graduating from St. Mary's School of Law, he practiced in Yoakum, Texas until 1983. He was appointed by Governor Mark White as Judge of the 2nd 25th Judicial District, presiding over Colorado, Lavaca, Gonzalez, and Guadalupe counties. He remained in this role for 21 years until his retirement in 2004. He enjoyed serving as a senior visiting judge in central and south Texas courts until his passing. He helped to establish the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Colorado County in 2003; He was a member of the Yoakum Lions Club; He proudly supported organizations like Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Coastal Conservation Association. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, people may make donations to the Sacred Heart Catholic School, 313 S. Texana St., Hallettsville, TX 77964, Frelsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 2319 FM 1291, New Ulm, TX 78950, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com

