Judi Elaine Lerma Guzman, passed on August 2, 2020. She was born October 14, 1959 to Helen Minjares Lerma and Joaquin Elizondo Lerma. She is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Minjares Lerma and brother, Micheal Joaquin Lerma. She is survived by her father, Joaquin Elizondo Lerma; Daughter, Melanie Arredondo; Son, Nicholas Cantu (Stephanie); Sisters, Lydia Ann Aviles (Raymond), Frances Schmidt (Ron), Rebecca J Orta (Edward), Patricia Pena (Rudy) and Brother, Henry Frank Lerma (Jodi). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Damion Ray, Isaac Joaquin Longoria, Nalia Elaine, Penelope Hope and Augustine Jeffery Arredondo, Genesis Sierra, Gaige Ayden, Mason Cole and Tegan Renee Cantu.
Service will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church on Monday, August 17th with a Rosary at 9:30 am followed by a Mass at 10:00 am. Rev. James Dvorak will be officiating the service. A private burial will be held at a later date. The family is asking for attendees to please respect social distancing and wear a face mask.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.