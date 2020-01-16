JUDITH JUDY BRIDGES GANADO - Judy Bridges, 73, of Ganado went to be with her Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020. Judy was born in East Bernard in 1946 to Byran and Julia Ann Grantham. Judy is survived by her husband of 48 years; Keith, their daughters; Rebecca Lowe and her husband Shane, and Kimberly Bridges, as well as her sister; Elizabeth Downs. She is preceded in death by her parents. Judy was a school teacher for many years, she taught in Refugio for four years, but spent the majority of her time teaching for GISD for twenty-five years. Judy was involved in her community with the local Retired Teachers, FUMC of Ganado and The Mustang Squares. There will be a visitation on Saturday, January 18th beginning at 9:00 am followed by a service at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Ganado with Pastor Paul Beard officiating. Interment will be at Blumberg Cemetery in McQueeney at 4:00 pm. The family STRONGLY requests that in lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations be made to FUMC, Church Trustee Fund, P. O. Box 345, Ganado, TX 77962. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Silent majority must stand against movement (7)
- Syndicated column: The type of new racism (5)
- Policy of Choice (5)
- Letter: Christian principles are foundation of our nation, culture (4)
- District in Disarray: Investigations' findings stagger Bloomington schools (3)
- VISD board reviews substitute teacher's grievance (3)
- No charges for driver who was speeding, playing Pokemon before crash (3)
- The Menger Hotel in San Antonio has enchanting history (2)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: VISD errs in dumping YMCA after-school program (2)
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
Online Poll
Who do you think won the Democratic debate?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.