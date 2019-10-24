JUDITH CAROL FAULK BAUER PORT LAVACA - Judith (Judy) Carol Faulk Bauer, 76, of Port Lavaca passed away October 11, 2019 after a short illness. She was born March 1, 1943 in San Antonio to Albert Turner and Geraldine Warnke Faulk. Judy and her family moved to Arizona while she was a young girl and she graduated from Willcox High School. Judy attended college in Victoria, Texas. She married and lived and worked briefly in Austin and Waco before settling in Port Lavaca to raise her children. After college, Judy worked as a bank teller before staying at home to raise her children. Judy lived in Port Lavaca most of her adult life. She spent many years in Victoria, and she lived in Beeville for the last two years. Judy was a member of the Junior Service League and she was active for many years in the Quilt Guild and a bridge club. Judy is survived by her daughter, Blan Willoughby (Brian); son, Boyd William Bauer (Starr); grandchildren, Braden Vannoy (Matthew), Bauer Willoughby, Walker Bauer, Katie Bauer, and Jackson Bauer and brothers, Phillip Faulk (Susan) and Timothy Faulk (Suzi). She was preceded in death by her parents. Judy was strong in her faith and she was devoted to her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca. Private interment will occur at a later time. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com. Memorials may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, The Michael J Fox Foundation, or the First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.