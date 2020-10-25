Judith E. Burda
YORKTOWN — Judith Gohmert Burda, 88, of Victoria and formerly of Yorktown, passed away October 23, 2020. She was born October 14, 1932, in Yorktown to the late Werner and Alfreda Ruschhaupt Gohmert. Judith graduated from Yorktown High School and attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin. She was an Executive Secretary with DOW Chemical in Houston, Texas. Judith married Ladis Burda in September 1953. She is survived by her son, Ladis Burda Jr. (Ana); daughters, Leah Burda Forney (Dan), Victoria Burda Rangnow (Kyle); brother, Daniel Gohmert; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Julius Gohmert, and Harold Gohmert. The Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown. Father Roger Hawes officiating the Mass. Graveside and Interment will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00pm at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas,. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
