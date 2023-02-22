Judith Fay Konzen
VICTORIA — Judith Fay Konzen (Nane) was called to be with her Heavenly Father on February 18, 2023 at the age of 85. She was born October 15, 1937 in Eagle Lake, Texas to Robert H. and Lela Thomas. Judith graduated from Edna High School in 1956 and shortly after married the love of her life. Judith and Walter had four children, Judy Rae, John, Sandra and Sherri, which they dedicated their life loving unconditionally. Judith moved to Jackson County in 1964 after her husband completed medical school, where they raised their children.
She is survived by her beautiful children, John Konzen (Nancy), Sandra Robbins (Mike), Sherri McDowell (Tony); brother, Hunter Thomas (Maudie); sister, Trish Braunholz (Jimmy); and sister-in-law, Mary Eunice Parker. Judith adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Jessica Konzen (Jack, Lilli and Judah), Johnna and Robbie Garcia (Hallie, Harper, Hollis and Hayes), Justin Konzen, Krystal and Maj, Elijah Supper (Cora and Colette), Allison Robbins and David Groener (Lexi and Lucy), Deanna Robbins (Otis, Hazel and JW), Everard and Morgan McDowell (Olivia and Eliza), Dr. Anthony and Margaret McDowell (Jackson, Charlotte and Amelia), Capt. Thomas and Lauren McDowell (Konzen, Elwood and Hutton), Sarah and Turner Warren. She made every single grandchild and great grandchild a blanket from her talent of crocheting. She also spent countless hours painting Christmas ornaments for every child, grandchild and great grandchild for their Christmas “Nane” tree. Judith was dedicated to her profession as wife, mother and homemaker. She served many hours at the church, school and hospital. Judith was always thinking and doing for others, while loving her community of Ganado.
Judith is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Konzen; daughter, Judy Rae; parents, Robert H. and Lela Thomas; father-in-law, Walter J. Konzen and wife, Mary L. Konzen; sister-in-law, Dorothy Cole and husband, Jack; sister-in-law, Lula Mae Cook and husband, Walter; and brother-in-law, Robert H. Parker, Jr.
Services for Judith will be held, Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria, Texas.
Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Victoria, Texas or Hospice of South Texas.
To share a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
