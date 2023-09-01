Judith “Judy” Ann
Fielding
VICTORIA — Judith “Judy” Ann Fielding, 78, passed away August 25, 2023. Judy was born April 18, 1945 in Kaukauna, Wisconsin to the late Robert Johnson Sr. and Adeline Kroeger. She retired from H-E-B in Brownsville, TX after 32 years of service. Judy loved life and her family. She enjoyed bringing friends and family together for big gathering and cooking for them. She was a jokester and had the best laugh. Judy loved to pick on her brother-in-laws and made sure to call her family on their birthdays and sing the “birthday song” to them. She enjoyed plants, flowers and being outside. Even though she lived in Texas for many years, she remained a loyal Green Bay Packers Fan. Judy and Bobby had a love for schnauzers and had many “babies” they raised throughout the years. Many memories where made at the “Fielding Funny Farm” as Judy lovingly called their home. Judy will be missed as she had many wonderful friends and family.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald “Jerry” Johnson and father-in-law, Frank Fielding Sr.
Judy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bobby Fielding; brother, Robert “Bob” Johnson Jr. and sisters, Jeanne Helms and Cindy Morger of Colorado, Becky Schmalz (Wayne) of Wisconsin; stepmother, Bonnie Johnson of Wisconsin; mother-in-law, Mary Helen Fielding of Corpus Christi, Tx; brother-in-laws, Frank (Linda) of Ashdown, AR; Van (Tamela) of Corpus Christi, Tx; and Jimmie (Babette) of Rockport, Tx; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and her four-legged babies, Toby and Sadie.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 2-3 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a Celebration of Judy’s Life to immediately follow at 3 PM.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
