Judith Kay Carroll
VICTORIA — Judith “Judy” Kay Carroll, 78, of Victoria, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, December 18th, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Wednesday, December 22nd from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. A funeral service celebrating Judy’s life and her faith will be held at 10:00AM, Thursday, December 23rd at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan in Victoria. Burial will follow at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Schroeder.
Pallbearers will be her family: Alan Carroll, Lori Bruns, Brian Bruns, Adam Shaffer, Avery Bruns, Gregg Gill, and Jason Eliot.
A native Texan, Judy was born October 2, 1943 in Goliad, Texas to the late Alonzo and Gladys Preiss Wendel. She was a 1961 graduate from Goliad High School. She married and had two children, Lori and Brian. She was employed at Chapparal Aviation in the mid 70’s where she met the love of her life. On February 17th, 1978, Judy married her husband, Alan B. Carroll. Judy worked for many years as the financial secretary at Our Saviour’s Lutheran church at which she was a longtime and active member.
During her lifetime, she loved to dance, bowl, play dominos, cards and Bunco at least once a week. She also loved to shop! She loved to eat out, but was also an excellent cook, even if her husband was better. Her favorite times of the year were holidays, especially Christmas. Judy’s faith was extremely strong, as she lived for her Lord, her family and especially her two grandsons, whom she called “her sunshines”. Judith was an outgoing, loving and generous person, as anyone would testify.
Judith would insist that she be remembered as she was in her earlier years, a vibrant person that we were all honored to know and love.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Gladys Wendel; and her brothers, Warren and Mark Wendel.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of over 43 years, Alan Carroll; her children, Lori Bruns and companion, Gregg Gill of Wimberley and Brian Bruns and companion, Malinda Sparks of Victoria; grandchildren, Adam Shaffer and Avery Bruns; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Memorial donations in Judy’s memory are requested to the Food Pantry at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria, TX 77901or to Heart of Texas Hospice, 18568 Forty Six Parkway, Suite #3001, Spring Branch, TX 78070.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (7)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- Some say there’s more work to be done after library keeps controversial books (5)
- Proud Democrat (13)
- We need to talk about Jan. 6 (4)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (3)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (3)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (3)
- Victoria County has received nearly $9.7 million in public assistance for Harvey, pandemic response (3)
- City sees a future for Riverside Park youth hunting program (3)
- Caregiver accused of stealing from dementia patient she married after former wife's death (2)
- Omicron at our doorstep, vaccines and boosters are our best defense (2)
- Larry Joe Spence (2)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Gregory "Greg" Orta III (1)
- Lee Joe Whitehead Jr. (1)
- Texans need more information on wasteful ’313′ corporate welfare program — not less (1)
- VISD announces settlement of insurance lawsuit (1)
- Do you plan on going to Cuero's Christmas in the Park? (1)
- Letter: Accuracy of the information on COVID-19 vaccines continues to evolve (1)
- UHV Q&A: Ben Wilson Street project will help UHV and community (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.