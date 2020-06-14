JUDITH ANN ZEPLIN WILSON VICTORIA - Judith Ann Zeplin Wilson, 68, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15th from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 16th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane with Father Gary Janak officiating. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Judith was born February 17th, 1952 in Victoria, Texas to the late Richard and Margaret Zeplin. She was well known for her baking for the church, weddings, festivals and anniversaries. She enjoyed crabbing and looking for her little star corals and sand dollars. She was a substitute teacher for 7 years and was CCD teacher for OLV. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Victory. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Margaret Zeplin; her brother, Richard Zeplin, Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Sandra Boeckmann Zeplin Redmon. She is survived by her husband, James Edward Wilson; her daughters, Helena Edgley (John); Alicia Segovia (Danny); Melissa Jo Wilson; her son, Matthew Wilson (Lisa); grandchildren, Alexis Nelson (Michael); Zachary Edgley; Thomas Wilson; Seth Hale; Annelisse Hale; Amaya Segovia; Daniel Wilson; one great-grandchild on the way; her siblings; Les Zeplin (Carol) and Martha Treas (Dan); along with numerous other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Spina Bifida Associates Of America or Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Petition calls for removal of Confederate statue in DeLeon Plaza (17)
- A picture is worth a thousand words (7)
- Floyd memorial will retrace life, push for justice in death (6)
- Hallettsville resident throws live pig at animal rights activist (5)
- Guest column: It’s time to take down the statue (4)
- Victoria protesters try to organize larger gathering (4)
- Letter: Best economy ever (3)
- Letter: Many people attended peaceful, well--organized march (3)
- Letter: Reader imagines Trump leading Britain in the war against the Nazis during World War II (9)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.