JUDY KASPER GARRETT WIMBERLEY- JUDY KASPER GARRETT, 74, of Wimberley passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1945 in Cuero to Ervin and Alpha Lea Kasper. Judy grew up in Cuero and graduated from Cuero High School, 1963. Her passion for crafting created a business "Judee Gees"which operated for many years until her fight with Alheizmer's wouldn't allow her to continue. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Charles "Bo" Garrett; son, Todd McAlister (Roseann); daughters, Allison McAlister (fiance' Greg Vance) Kimberly Mudd (Ronny). Eight grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. We will have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Texas Alzheimer's Organization (http:\\txalz.org) in Judy's memory. The registry may be signed at https://www.legendsfuneralhome.com.

