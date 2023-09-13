Judy Haeber
VICTORIA — It’s with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother Judy Haeber. She was born August 15, 1943, and passed from this life on August 31, 2023, at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her father Roy Ernest Haeber and mother Marjorie Bowen Haeber. She is survived by two sons, Morris and Clint Arnim, seven grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Audrey, Kate, John, Allison, and Sarah Arnim and three great grandchildren. She was loved and she will be missed. As per her request, there will be no funeral or ceremony. Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary Services (361) 578-4646.
