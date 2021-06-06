Judy Lynn Strack
INEZ — Judy Lynn Strack was born August 18, 1943 in Wharton County. She left this life on May 27, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Mozisek Hirschhauser (Mark) and Debra Mozisek High (Johnnie), both of Inez. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kyle Hirschhauser (Lauren), Cole Hirschhauser, Courtney High and Cassidy High. In addition, she is survived by great grandchildren Hudson and Stella Hirschhauser. She has a surviving brother and sister, Lawrence Strack of El Campo and Frances Strack Boch of Palacios.
A private graveside memorial was held May 29th at Hirschhauser Cemetery.
A special thanks to Hospice of South Texas for their care. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to the entire staff of Ganado Nursing and Rehabilitation. Their care of Judy made the remainder of her life filled with love and compassion.
“MiMi’s” greatest love and joy came from her grandchildren....”I love you more.”
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

