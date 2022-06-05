Judy Parker Lawrence
VICTORIA — Judy Parker Lawrence, also known as “Grandma, Aunt Judy and Judy Mae” passed on to eternal life on June 3rd, 2022. Judy was born January 28th, 1943, in Yoakum, Texas to Michael D. Parker, Sr. and Juel Wimberley Parker. She married the love her life, Roy Melvin Lawrence, on November 7th, 1964. They showed what a true marriage was to their two children, Judith Barefield and Laura Knetig, for 58 wonderful years.
Judy was passionate about family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; she was an incredible seamstress, babysitter, her grandchild’s biggest fan, and an all-around fantastic grandma.
Her family meant everything to her. She loved spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals for them–and she made holidays a special treat turning her kitchen into a bakery and snack shop extraordinaire. Her gracious hosting included family lunches with her children and grandchildren, as well as Sunday afternoon coffee hour with her siblings, where they enjoyed her favorite food: anything sweet.
Above all, Judy loved serving God, and she shared that joy through teaching Bible correspondence and children’s Bible class for more than 40 years. She was often heard singing hymns and rocking her grandchildren to sleep while humming “Amazing Grace.” Her commitment to the Lord inspired so many and led her children and grandchildren to follow her example of loving others and God.
Judy is survived by her husband, Roy Melvin Lawrence; daughters, Judith Barefield and Laura Knetig (Robert); her grandchildren, Caitlyn Barefield, Zane Barefield and Mia Knetig; a great-granddaughter, Gray Barefield; sisters, Lorena Mueller, Almarhea Allen, Barbara Buethe (Don); and a brother, Randy Parker (Ruth).
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her grandson, Trent Knetig; sisters, Florence Ponton, Maxine Fudge, and Mildred Ponton; brothers, Leslie Parker and Michael Parker, Jr.; and her mother- and father-in-law, Geneva and E.K. Lawrence.
Visitation will be at Rosewood Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 7th from 5-7 p.m. Services will be Wednesday, June 8th at Rosewood at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Zane Barefield, Robert Knetig, Kent Ivey, Robert Powers, Matt Brittain, and Jimmy Baker. Honorary pallbearers include Bradley Koehler and Joshua Spinn.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Judy’s name may be made to the Jordon Lenamon Foundation, online at thejordonlenamonfoundation.org or by mail at 2406 Creeks Edge Dr, Pearland, TX 77581.
