Judy “Rikki” Borden
EDNA — Rikki Borden of Edna, Texas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by her family in Edna, Texas at the age of 76. She was born on December 27, 1943 in Lancing, Michigan to the late Donald Charles Teachout and Erna Albrecht.
Rikki moved to Corpus Christi when she was a teenager and graduated from Mary Carroll High School. She met the love of her life, J.D. Borden in Corpus. They were married on October 16, 1965.
Rikki was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed being a housewife and raising her two children. Rikki’s pride and joy were her grandchildren. Her face always lit up when she would talk about them.
Rikki was a huge animal lover as well. When the family moved to Pearland in 1980, J.D. bought her horses making a lifelong dream come true. Even today, her love of horses is obvious throughout her home. Rikki loved animals of all kinds. She especially enjoyed talking about Fuzzy, her pet fox when she was a child. She also enjoyed spending time outside gardening and doing yardwork.
Rikki is survived by her daughter, Neeco Garza (Michael); son, John Borden II; sister, Elizabeth Preston; brother, Dick Teachout; grandchildren, Madison Garza and fiancé Vance Edwards, Matthew Garza, John David Borden III, Kelcee Borden Wolfinbarger (Michael), and Alyssa Borden.
Rikki is preceded in death by her parents; husband J.D. Borden; and sisters, Carolyn Lee Harting, and Barbara Ann Bruner.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Edna. Pastor Andy Schroer will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to Jackson County Happy Tails Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1305, Edna, Texas 77957, or Hospice of South, 605 E. Locust Avenue, Victoria, Texas 77901.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (18)
- Texas leads challenge to Affordable Care Act (8)
- I am taking Vitamin D. I was told Blacks should be taking this to aid in fighting COVID. Is this true? (6)
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (42)
- Biden's victory met with divided reaction among Victoria voters (5)
- What type of stores would you like to see in the new shopping center? (4)
- New agreement paves way for development of $31M shopping center (4)
- Letter: Building another mall doesn't make sense (3)
- Hardware issues on Election Day caused hours-long wait for final results, official says (2)
- New Victoria County order could regulate temporary signs on county property (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.