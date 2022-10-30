Judy Valdez Flowers
VICTORIA — Just before midnight on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Judy Valdez Flowers, a beloved wife, Mother and grandmother passed away. She was 58 years old. Born to Nasario C. Valdez and Olivia Cavazos Valdez, Judy grew up in Del Rio, TX where she met Richard Flowers. They bonded at the local skating rink and fell in love. They were married for 42 years.
Judy was best known for her steadfast love of her family, her sharp wit and humor, and her unwavering faith. She loved to read horror novels, and travel. She is survived by the love of her life, Richard, her three sons, Ricky, Josh, and Joseph Flowers, as well as five wonderful grandchildren: Alyssa, Mia, Anthony, Lillian, and Joshua Flowers II. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Father and brothers Ronnie and Joe Valdez.
Her wake will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 1st from 5-7 pm directly followed by a rosary. Her Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral on Wednesday, November 2nd 2022 at 10:00 am.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
