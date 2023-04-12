Judy Wolpman
YORKTOWN — Judy Wolpman, 78, of Yorktown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 9, 2023. She was born May 16, 1944 in Bisbee, AZ to the late Archie and Ruth Eckert Abel. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. Her family moved throughout South Texas and Louisiana during her grade school years due to her Dad’s oil field job. They settled their family her freshmen year in Yorktown, where she met the love of her life Kraege Wolpman. She was a graduate of the class of 1962. They were later married on October 6, 1963 at St Paul Lutheran Church. She maintained several lifelong friendships and enjoyed her once a month girls’ luncheon with her high school friends in her retirement years.
Judy is survived by her husband of 59 years Kraege Wolpman. Together they had four daughters; Susan Parma, Cathy (Doug) Newbern, Sara (Tommy) Bludau, Stacy (Brownson) Jecker. She is forever cherished and remembered by her grandchildren; Erin Koopmann, Ashley Gohmert, Chelsie Horelka, Kylie Villegas, Kyle Bludau, Ross Bludau, Reagan Akers, and Jayce Serrano, step grandchildren; Jason Newbern, Tammy Shamburger, Joni Council, Melissa Yoast, Laura Jecker, Alison Robinson, 24 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her Aunt Lou Ella Harmon, her sister’s in-law Lois Strieber and Gracie Wolpman, her brother in-law Kenneth Domann, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, and her in-laws Freddie and Melba Wolpman, sisters Mary Beth Domann, Loys Jendrzey, brother John Abel, brothers-in-law Manroy Wolpman and Jerry Strieber.
Judy will be remembered for her caring nature and friendly personality. She loved being with her family and especially had a passion for children which led her to open Kiddie Korner daycare. She owned and operated the daycare for over 20 years. She was affectionately known as Ms. Judy or Memaw to many children over the years. After her retirement from her daycare, she became a parent liason for Dewitt County Juvenile Probation Department where she helped parents by mentoring and offering parenting classes and ongoing support to families. She was also very active in St Paul Lutheran Church in various groups including Church Council, Circle, and she thoroughly enjoyed helping others through Stephens Ministries. Memaw and Papa traveled many miles to enjoy numerous sporting events and support their grandchildren over the years. She loved living on the “farm” which she and Kraege purchased in 1972. It had previously been her grandfather’s homestead and held many fond childhood memories with her cousins, friends, and family gatherings. Memaw handed down these family traditions to her grandchildren who now cherish those special memories on the farm that his been in their family for over 90 years.
The Wolpman family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful caregivers that helped take care of Judy. Their love, kindness and compassion are deeply appreciated. The family especially thanks her caregivers Ramona Yanes, Yvonne Flores, Addison Hunnam, and Becky Banda. We would also like to thank Hospice of South Texas for their outstanding care most notably, Linda Williams and Andrea Hicks who were a constant support through our journey. We would also like to acknowledge and give a heartfelt thank you to Dr Gordon Barth for his years of compassionate medical expertise.
Pallbearers are Kyle Bludau, Ross Bludau, Jayce Serrano, Aaron Koopmann, Clayt Gohmert, Paden Horelka, Rene Villegas and Zach Akers.
Visitation 5:30-7:30 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 2 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hospice of South Texas, Keep Yorktown Beautiful or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.