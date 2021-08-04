Julia Flores Sanchez
VICTORIA — Julia Flores Sanchez, 64, a native of Victoria, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Friday, August 6th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, in Victoria. Saturday, August 7th, procession will begin at 10:00AM at Grace Funeral Home going to Guadalupe Cemetery in Mission Valley, where Julia will be laid to rest.
Julia was born July 30, 1956 to Jesse and Juanita Padernina Flores. She graduated from Stroman High School in 1975 and that same year she married her forever love, Jesse Sanchez, Jr. Together they face life and raised their family. Julia was a lover of Motown and Soul music, family gatherings, cooking for her family and always stated she loved working. Julia will be deeply missed. Julia is preceded in death by her father, Jesse Flores.
Julia leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 46 years, Jesse Sanchez, Jr.; her four loving children, Elya Sanchez, Amelia Sanchez, Noel Sanchez and Lorena Crow (Brandon); her mother, Juanita P. Flores; her siblings, Raymond Flores and Jerry Flores (Josephine); six adoring grandchildren, DiAnna Sanchez, Samantha Alvarez, Julianna Alvarez, Brielle Sanchez, Aaron Ortiz, and Deigo Crow; one great grandson, Zavier Soto; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We took an oath (9)
- Bond task force finalizes plan for board (8)
- TxDOT, Goliad County sheriff spar over signs aimed at human smugglers, traffickers (4)
- Letter: Things need to change in Victoria (4)
- 'Absolutely concerning': COVID-19 cases start to rise again in the Crossroads (3)
- Criminal justice advocate arrested same day she filed federal lawsuit against DA, sheriff (3)
- Teachers prepare for back to school (2)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (6)
- Jewel Jeanette Payne (2)
- David Snell, Sr. (2)
- 'Its getting worse': COVID-19 hospitalizations in Crossroads continue to rise (2)
- Fun-loving dancers turn street into a dance floor at "Rock the Park" event (1)
- Signs will not deter smugglers (1)
- Gregory Sitka (1)
- Letter: Our true founding (6)
- Forrest A.M. Volkert (1)
- Victoria doctor reflects on 65 years of practicing medicine (1)
- Abbie Kristen Knezek (1)
- Guest column: We can fly from Victoria again. Finally. (1)
- Misty Ward Peeler (1)
- Yoakum police seize 215 grams of cocaine, meth; arrest 3 (1)
- Oscar McKenzie Cardenas (1)
- Victoria man sentenced to 99 years in prison (1)
- The American Rescue Plan will send $32 million to Victoria (1)
- Victoria East Senior earns Eagle Scout rank (3)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.