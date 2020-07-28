JULIA EUBANKS HUDSON CUERO - Julia Eubanks Hudson, 92, of Cuero passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born April 5, 1928 in Monroe, Ouachita Parish, Louisiana to the late Lester Lee Eubanks Sr. and Nina Rogers Eubanks. Julia graduated from high school in Hobbs, New Mexico in 1945, attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, and Texas Tech University in Lubbock where she met Marlin G. Hudson. They married May 13, 1949 in Abernathy. They were married 30 years until Marlin's death in 1980. Julia received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in 1994 at the age of 66 years young. After receiving her degree, she worked several years at Golden Crescent Area Agency on Aging as a social worker. Julia was a member of the Episcopal Church and was confirmed into the church on May 18, 1975 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Odessa. After moving to Cuero, she attended St. Francis Episcopal Church in Victoria and served on the altar guild for many years. Julia loved her family and truly cherished their time spent together. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Rhonda) Hudson and granddaughter, Alyssa Hudson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marlin; and brothers, Lester Lee Eubanks Jr. and William Douglas Eubanks. Julia will be lying in state on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 10 am, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria, with The Reverend Reagan Gonzalez officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of South Texas, 605 Locust Avenue, Victoria, Texas 77901. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
