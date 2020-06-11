JULIA E. JANAK YORKTOWN - Julia E. Janak, 96, of Yorktown, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born May 21, 1924, in Yorktown to the late Walter and Elizabeth Jendrzey Plasczyk. Julia married Johnnie Janak on February 4, 1947, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown and they were married for 64 years. She was a dedicated wife and homemaker. Julia was involved in the Ladies Auxillary of the VFW and she and her sister, Catherine, worked at Foster Field during WWII making parachutes. She enjoyed playing dominoes with family and friends at home and at Herman Sons Lodge. Julia also loved playing bingo at VFW Hall and at church. She loved animals, especially her dog J. J., plants, red roses and the Julia butterfly. Julia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnnie Janak; sister, Catherine Bruns; brothers-in-law, George W Budge and Carrol James Bruns. She is survived by her niece, Karen Williamson of Victoria, B. C., Canada; nephew, George Budge (LaFran) of Yorktown; great-nephews, A. J. Williamson and John Logan Budge; great-great-niece, Sequoia Williamson; great-great-nephew, Mayzen Budge; numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family gives a special thanks for the care received to Dr. Gordon Barth and the staff at Yorktown Nursing Home, Crown Hospice of Victoria and Cuero Community Hospital. On Thursday, June 11, 2020, visitation will be at 9:00am, Rosary at 9:30am and Mass at 10:00am at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Roger Hawes officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Pete Styra, David Styra, James Kaiser, Gaylon Kaiser, Glenn Janak and George Budge. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries