Julia Lenore Chaddock
CUERO — Julia Lenore (Martin) Chaddock was born April 12, 1932 in Del Rio, TX; the daughter of Natt Mort Martin and Martha Blanche Hill. She had four siblings, Natalie Ann Martin, Mary Adeline Martin, Mildred Lisetta Martin, and Robert Palmer Martin. She married Temple Kaye (TK) Chaddock in Karnes City on August 17, 1950. Julia died quietly in her sleep on the night of September 2, 2022 at the age of 90. Julia is survived by her three children; daughters, Rebecca Lynn Leick (Roger) of Austin and Ruth Anne Chaddock of Cuero; son, Raleigh Mark Chaddock of Cuero; two grandchildren, Zachary Martin Leick of Austin and Amy Chaddock of Newport Beach, CA as well as five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death her parents, her husband TK and one grandchild, John Temple Leick, formerly of Sugar Land, Texas. Julia was a teacher’s aide in the music department at Cuero High School and later taught math and computer science after completing her college degree at the age of 50. She was an avid Bible student and long-time member of First Baptist Church (FBC) in Cuero. Very involved in the activities at FBC, you could find her teaching Sunday school, working in the youth department, helping rehearse the choir, or whatever needed doing. Julia loved bluebonnets and you could always find them growing wild in the yard of her home on East Reuss Blvd in Cuero each spring. As much as she loved bluebonnets, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ even more. If God is looking for someone to rehearse the Celestial Choir, she will likely be first in line.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church with Dr. Glenn Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Mark Chaddock, Roger Leick, Joseph Benedict Winkelman IV, Kenneth Buck, Curtis Afflerbach, Robert Angerstein, Stanley Martin and Ray Reese. Honorary Pallbearers include the Deacons of the First Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to South Texas Children’s Home (STCH Ministries Homes for Families). You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
You voted:
