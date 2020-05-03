JULIA KAHANEK LOESCHER VICTORIA - Julia Kahanek Loescher, 85, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1934 in Schulenburg, Texas to the late Joe and Emma Munke Kahanek. She was married to the love of her life, Frank Loescher, for 58 years until his passing in 2012. Julia's family was her pride and joy. Her family will always hold dear to their memories of times spent with Julia and Frank at their home in the country, of her delicious homemade meals and baked treats, and times spent together celebrating birthdays and holidays. Julia is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Loescher; brother, Joe Kahanek; daughter-in-law, Kathy Loescher; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Grady and Neomia Smith. She is survived by her sons, Randy (Debby) Loescher and Dale (Theresa) Loescher, all of Victoria. Julia also leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren, Kristine (Jason) Merritt, Michael (Goong) Loescher, Scott Loescher, and Kyle Loescher, as well as her step-grandchildren Jennifer Wilson (Jason Sims), Nick Wilson, Chelsea (Manny) Espinoza, and Christian (Ashton) Wilson. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Braden, Zachary, and Kate Merritt, Kaitlyn Ciavarella, Xavier and Ethan Espinoza, and Rosalyn Wilson. Memorial Mass to be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her honor to Our Lady of Victory Catholic School. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
