CUERO — Julia Mae Carroll, 99, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She was born May 19, 1922 in Stratton to the late John and Antonia Wysatta Macha. Julia married A. Cecil Carroll on January 13, 1943 in Yoakum. Julia owned and operated Carroll Ranch with her husband for over 26 years. She was a member of AARP and Southern Farm Bureau. She lived in Rockport for several years but considered Cuero her true home. This is where she enjoyed time outdoors and going to the Carroll camphouse - playing dominoes, visiting and hunting. Julia is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends and her caregiver: Inez Winfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Albert Macha; and sisters, Annie Lee Koch and Lillian Woods. Visitation will be Monday, June 7, 2021, 9 AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with a rosary to begin at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

