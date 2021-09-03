Julia Soto
VICTORIA — Juila Licon Soto was born on February 17, 1942 in McFaddin, Tx. to Anastacio and Guadalupe Licon. Julia entered eternal rest on Aug,. 23, 2021. She loved spending time with her family and most especially her grandchildren. She had an amazing relationship with God and was a devont Christian.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers, Rogelio and Jaun Licon Sr. and her sisters Josephine Reyes, and Magdalena Suniga.
She is survived by her only child Laura Jean Soto (Armando Aguinaga). Her grandchildren Armando (Shelby), D’Eonna (Michael) and Christian (Denise)Aguinaga. Her great grandchildren Jaedalyn, Juilana, Zachary, Lauren, Jaedayn and one on the way. She is also survived by her siblings Anastacio and Lucia Licon.
Pallbearers: Armando Aguinaga Jr., Christian Aguinaga, Joe Leal Jr., Michael Curiel, Gonzalo Soto III, Tony Licon and Felipe Garza.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.