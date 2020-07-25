JULIA CORONADO SWIRE VICTORIA - Julia Coronado Swire, 72, from Victoria, TX went to be with Jesus. Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and future great-grandmother. She passed at home surrounded by her family. She was a life member of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Ladies Auxiliary in Victoria, TX. She was retired from Wal-Mart as an associate, after 10 yrs of service. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Swire, Two Daughters- Patricia Swire Graham and Brenda Swire Law, and one son- Tracey Christopher Swire. She is also survived by her sister, Rosie Coronado Macias and 14 grandchildren and one expected great grandchild. All from Victoria, TX. She was preceded in death by her father, Ysidro Coronado of Cheapside, TX and mother Julia Ortiz Coronado of Cuero, TX, 3 brothers Moses Moraida of Tucson, AZ, Timothy Moraida of Laurinburg, NC and Martin Coronado of Cuero, TX and one sister Eswarda (LaLa) Moraida Rosalez of Victoria, TX. She will be cremated, as per her request and wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date (to be announced). Any cards, flowers or donations can be sent to 7734 State Hwy 185, Victoria, TX 77905. Address them to The Swire Family. Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, 361-578-4646
