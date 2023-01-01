Julian “Charro”
Flores Jr.
VICTORIA — Julian “Charro” Flores Jr., age 89 of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022. He was born in McFaddin Texas September 8th, 1933, to the late Julian Flores Sr. and Julia Flores. He is survived by his wife Soila Flores, his two daughters: Rosie Flores (Vincent) and Olga Flores of Victoria, six grandsons, and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Mary Alice Vasquez, granddaughter Allison Pena, six sisters, and two brothers. Visitation will begin Monday, January 2nd, 2023, from 5-8 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6 pm and sharing of memories to follow at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at Our Lady of Sorrows Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at 8:15 am with a Funeral Mass to begin at 9 am. Burial to follow at Delagarza Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe Flores, Chris Flores, Patrick Flores, Gabriel Alvarado, Jonathan Alvarado, and Kevin Vasquez. Honorary pallbearers will be Vincent Flores, Dean Vasquez, and Joe D. Flores. Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria Texas, 361-575-3212
