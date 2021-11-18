Julian G. Trevino
VICTORIA — Julian G. Trevino, age 74 of Victoria passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021. He was born February 11, 1947 in Victoria to the late Julian Trevino and Josephine Loya Trevino.
Julian enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and meeting his friends for coffee. He loved watching western movies and keeping busy with projects around his home. He was a retired skilled sheet metal mechanic and welder. Proud owner of JT Sheetmetal Fab.
His favorite words his family will remember him by, “Don’t worry about it, I got it.” His dry wit and sense of humor is one we will never forget. Thanks for the Dad jokes.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Vidala Trevino of Victoria; daughter, Gracelia Ferriola of Round Rock; son, Christopher Trevino of Redmond, Washington; sisters, Lucy Flores (Joe D.) of Victoria and Clara Flores (Joe) of Victoria; Aunt Pauline Garcia and Aunt Hilda Loya of Victoria. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Friday, November 19, 2021 from 4 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Trevino, Joe Flores, Jason Flores, Felipe Veliz, Joe D. Flores, and Roy Garza.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

