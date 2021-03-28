Julian Galindo
VICTORIA — Julian Galindo Sr., 75, of Victoria, Texas went to be with the lord on March 21st, 2021. He was born in Cuero, Texas on January 28, 1946 to the late Nieves and Frances C. Galindo. He married the love of his life, Natalie Amaro Galindo on October 31, 1964. Julian worked for Alcoa for 27 years and after retirement worked for WP Construction. Julian is preceded in death by sisters, Beatrice Garza and Guadalupe Baladez and brothers, Felix Galindo and Genaro Galindo. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, children; Julian Galindo Jr., Daniel Galindo Sr. (Christina), Mariselda Galindo Gomez (Santos), a grandson whom he raised, Angel Rene Galindo (Kirby) of Brookshire, Texas, sister, Patricia Castillo, brothers, Pedro (Connie) Galindo, Jose Galindo and Valetine Galindo, grandchildren, Erika O’Connell (Scott), Amanda Galindo, Vanessa Gomez (Jason), Julian Galindo III, Gavin Galindo, Daniel Galindo Jr. (Laura), Bryan Galindo, Derrick Galindo, Alexis Galindo, Jayden Macias and Dezarae Galindo as well as five great-grandchildren, McKenna Farrell, Scott Jr., Richard Evan O’Connell, Elyana Azaria and Violett Sariayah Galindo. A visitation will be held at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria from 4pm - 8pm on Tuesday, March 30th. On Wednesday, March 31st a mass will begin at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers include Angel Galindo, Daniel Galindo Jr., Bryan Galindo, Derrick Galindo, Julian Galindo III and Jayden Macias. God truly blessed his children with the best father. Julian was a great person who always put his family first even to the very end. We will forever cherish all our memories we had with him for a lifetime. I love you always and forever.
