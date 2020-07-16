JULIAN R. MEDELLIN VICTORIA - Julian R. Medellin, age 99 of Victoria passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born December 20, 1920 in Edna to the late Epifanio Medellin and Julia Rodriguez Medellin. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Ybabez (Gilbert) and Esperanza Martinez (Domingo) both of Victoria; sons, Damacio Lopez (Olga) and Julian Medellin Jr. (Irene) both of Victoria and brother, Tomas Medellin (Elida) of Victoria. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juana Medellin; daughter, Teresa Tejeda; son, Phillip Medellin; sisters, Francisca Campos, Crecencia Tamayo, and Juana Guajardo; brothers, Patricio, Sotero and Porfirio Medellin. A Rosary will begin Friday, July 17, 2020 at 8:15 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Julian Medellin, Domingo Martinez III, Matthew Martinez, Edward Tejeda, Felipe Sanchez, and Adam Tamayo. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Facebook memories to now (5)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- This is not normal (2)
- Sister Sturm's views after participating in “Black Lives Matter” march of June 7 (2)
- Letter: I am not OK keeping the statue (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
- More than 6,800 vote so far in runoffs (2)
Online Poll
Did you vote in Tuesday’s runoff election?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.