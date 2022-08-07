Julian O. Zarate
ORANGE — Julian Ozuna Zarate, 100, a lifelong resident of Orange, Tx. died Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born January 10, 1922 in Buckeye, Tx. to the late Gregorio and Maria O. Zarate. Julian served in the Army during World War II and will be honored for his patriotism to our country.
Survivors include children Roxanna (Mario) Hernandez of Woodsboro, Tx., Sonya (Eli) Ochoa of Houston, Tx., Armando Javier Zarate of Orange, Tx, and Cristela Zarate of Rockport, Tx.; Grandchildren Melinda (Tyler) McNabb, Kasandra Hernandez (Robert), Thomas and Matthew Ochoa; Great-Grandchildren Marianna and Maverick McNabb, Raiden and Robbie Jaso and Brothers and Sisters, George Zarate, Phil Zarate, Joyce Cantu, Mary Escobar, Natalia Valadez, and Emilio Zarate.
In addition to his parents, Julian was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Guadalupe “Lupe” R. Zarate, Brothers Marcelo, Guadalupe, Carmel, Rosendo, Alonzo, and Thomas Zarate; Sisters Amada Gonzales, Margaret Parrado, Paula Zarate, and Esperanza Villarreal.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral at 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria, Tx 77901. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery with full Military Honors under the auspices of Victoria County Veterans Council.
Pallbearers will be Armando Zarate, Eli Ochoa, Thomas Ochoa, Matthew Ochoa, Mario Hernandez, and Tyler McNabb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his honor to the Victoria County Veterans Council, P.O. Box 7382, Victoria, Texas 77903.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
