Julian Richard Cruz
VICTORIA — Julian Richard Cruz, 39 of Victoria passed from this earth on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Friends and family will gather for visitation on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 24 at Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Julian was born on December 14, 1983 to the late Manuel Garza and Norma Ann Cruz Garza. Julian loved music especially DJ Screw. He loved his jewelry and Cadillacs. Gambling and playing dice were Julian’s favorite pastimes. He enjoyed fishing. Family and social gatherings brought Julian much happiness. He was a devoted father to his daughter.
Julian leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Norma Cruz Garza; his son Noah Donovan Cruz; daughter Jewel Giana Cruz; brother Fabian Mario Cruz (Crystal); his nephews Fabian Mario Cruz, Jr. Israel Law Cruz, JaQuin Marcel Cruz and Rayden Cruz; his Aunt Gloria Cruz; his cousin Olivia Lemons and other relatives and friends.
Julian was preceded in death by his father Manuel Garza.
