JULIAN YBARRA VICTORIA - Julian Ybarra went to be with the Lord December 1, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born in Port Lavaca November 8, 1950 to the late Seferino Ybarra, Sr. and Pilar Moya Ybarra. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters San Juanita Galvan, Dominga Ybarra Hernandez, Maria Mares; his brother Nanito Ybarra and his brothers-in-law Manuel Jimenez and Elisco Sanez. He is survived by his wife of 17 years Valentina Montez; daughter Belinda Franco; son Julian Ramirez, Jr.; siblings Paulita Ybarra Garza and her husband Roberto Garza, Sr., Susana Jimenez, Concepcion Sanez and Seferino Ybarra and his companion Matilda Perez; a special step-granddaughter Brianna Cano and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Julian was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was a Dallas Cowboy fan, loved to dress in western clothes and loved to dance. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Downloaded for bear: Victoria growls at Suddenlink internet services (5)
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Pro/con: Should the Crossroads invite 'Live PD' to film in its communities? (3)
- Hurd's plans for the GOP can help both parties (3)
- Impeachment is not a hoax (2)
- Victoria needs to act to break Suddenlink monopoly (2)
- Victoria County sets deadline for getting Harvey recovery work information (2)
- Letter: Reader knows who gets his vote in the next presidential election (2)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Jailed former Victoria County constable facing 8-count sexual assault, blackmail and corruption indictment (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.