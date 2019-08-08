JULIE CASTILLO VICTORIA - Julie Castillo, age 64 of Victoria passed away Aug. 3, 2019. Visitation will be Aug. 8, 2019 from 5-9 pm with a rosary at 7pm continue visitation Aug. 9, 2019 from 9-11 am at Angel Lucy's. Resume Aug. 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows at 12:15 with a Mass to be celebrated at 1pm and burial to follow at Resurrection.
