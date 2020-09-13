Julie Filla Jurica
VICTORIA — Julie Filla Jurica, 89, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 29, 1931 in Inez, Texas to the late John A Filla and Annie Matejicek.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and member of Holy Family Catholic Church. A talented seamstress, she shared her love where she worked at Sew N Sew and Cloth World. Julie enjoyed quilting with Holy Family quilters as well as Bible Study and being a Catholic Daughter for over 50 years. She had many precious friendships with those she played cards, dominoes, bunco, walking the mall and Red Hats. Family meant everything to her. She is survived by sons, Harold (Mary Anne) Jurica of Houston, David (Valerie) Jurica of Victoria, Dennis (Pam) Jurica of Inez; daughter, Janice (Gary) Swoboda of Sugar Land; sisters, Lydia Sykora, Margaret (August) Kucera, Rosie (David) Kouba; brother, Adolph (Tula) Filla; sister in law, Edna Tesch;13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Alton E. Jurica; brother, Edwin Filla; sisters, Annie Kotlar and Ruby Filla.
Visitation will be held at Colonial Funeral Home on Monday, September 14th from 4 - 6 pm as well as at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 15th, from 12:30 - 1:30 pm. A rosary at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 15th will precede the 2 pm Mass of Resurrection at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Gabriel Bentil officiating. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum.
Pallbearers are Aaron Alvarez, Chris Alvarez, Ehren Goerland, Joseph Jurica, Thomas Jurica and Patrick Carson.
Memorials may be given in her honor to Holy Family Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas.
For those unable to attend, a live stream video will be available at hfccvic.org. Share condolences and memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
“Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy burdened, and I will give you rest...”
