Juliet Ann Hudson
VICTORIA — Juliet Ann Spears Hudson, age 88, went peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday March 17th, 2023.
Ann was born August 12, 1934, in Houston, Texas to the late Juliet Corey Spears and Dr. Avery Spears. Ann graduated from Lamar High School, attended SMU and graduated from Rice University in 1956. She was a teacher at Smith Elementary, a homemaker and active in her church and the community. She was a member of Junior League of Victoria, Decora Study Club, and Garden Club. Ann was the teaching director of Community Bible Study and taught couples and ladies Bible Study at First Baptist Victoria for 40 years.
Ann is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Evelyn Sheeran (Ben), son and daughter-in-law Don Hudson (Stacy), son-in-law Bain Cate, Niece Jennifer Spears, Grandchildren: Julianna Sheeran, Michael Hudson (Haley Vincent), David Hudson (Kayla), Catherine Hudson, John Cate (Tiffany), Avery Cate (Austin Carlson), Emory Lazenby (David), Sarah Montgomery (Alex), Audrey Gilliland (Mark); Great-grandchildren JW Lazenby, Levi Hudson, and Jack Cate.
Ann was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother Mark Spears, the love of her life, husband John B. Hudson, beloved daughter Jackie Cate, and treasured grandson JA Sheeran.
Pallbearers: John Cate, Michael Hudson, David Hudson, Austin Carlson, David Lazenby, Alex Montgomery, and Mark Gilliland. Honorary Pallbearer JA Sheeran (deceased).
Visitation Fri. March 24th, First Baptist Church of Victoria from 1:00-2:00 with funeral to begin at 2 pm. Graveside to follow at Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial gifts be given to the TV Ministry at FBC Victoria.
To share a fond memory or words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
