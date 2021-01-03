Julius Andrew Winter
VICTORIA — Julius Andrew Winter, 83 of Victoria passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. He was born August 14, 1937 in Hillje, TX to Albert and Cecilia Popp Winter. Julius graduated from Louise High School in 1955 and was in the National Guard for nine years. He was a serviceman for Central Power and Light Company for 37 years and was active in the community serving with the Edna Volunteer Fire Department retiring after 30 years, a member of the Mid-Coast Sportsman Club, the Edna Jaycee, Vet Set Retirement Club, a member for 50 years of the K.J. T. organization and a member St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna.
Julius loved fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling and playing games with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia L. (Caudle) Winter; sons, Kevin (Karen) Cox, Gregory (Kiz) Cox; daughter, Michele (Andrew) Janca; a brother-in-law, Steve (Kathy) Caudle who they raised as a son; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; brothers Albert (Doris) Winter of Point Comfort, John (JoAnn) Winter of El Campo, Jerry (Janice) Winter of El Campo; sister Rosalie Svatek of Wharton and several nieces and nephews.
In additions to his parents, Julius was preceded in death by sisters, Agnes and Rose Marie Winter.
A rosary for Mr. Winter will be recited 10 am, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Graveside services and interment will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Nada.
Pallbearers are Joshua Cox, Todd Janca, Tyler Janca, Trace Wagner, Gary Winter and Wesley Caudle.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
Due to COVID regulations there will be no reception following the service.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
