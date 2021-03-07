Julius M. Matula
VICTORIA — Julius Matula, 89 of Victoria passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Julius was born January 9, 1932 in Inez, Texas the son of Martin and Mary (Stockbauer) Matula. Julius attended Wood Hi School and graduated from Patti Welder High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, 1951-1955, two and half years of which were spent at Johnson Air Force Base in Tokyo, Japan. He worked for Rhodes Automotive as a mechanic for seven years. Julius retired from DuPont in 1990 with 27 years of service.
Julius married the love of his life, Marjorie Evelyn Mican on May 9, 1959 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Victoria, Rev. John J. McDonald officiated.
Julius and Margie attended many antique car and antique tractor show events. They belonged to the Golden Crescent Antique Car Club of America, The Friends of William Wood Community, Inc., DaCosta Hermann Sons and the DaCosta Polka and Waltz Club. Both are charter members of the Victoria County Czech Heritage Society. Julius loved dancing and traveling with Margie, they made three trip to the Czech Republic. They are both members of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory.
In addition to his parents, Julius was preceded in death by his brother, Anton Matula.
Julius is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie; sons, Alan (Pam) Matula of Victoria, David Ray Matula of Smithville; four grandchildren, Mary Matula and fiancé Blake Von Minden of La Grange, Julie Matula of College Station; David Ray Matula. Jr of Smithville and Rachel (Bryan) Shelton of Comanche; two great granddaughters, Bella Matula of La Grange and Leona Lynn Shelton of Comanche; sister-in-law, Julie Smesler of Las Cruces, New Mexico; sister, Linda Kucera of Victoria; brother Melvin (Shirley) Matula of Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 9-10 am at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with a rosary to be recited at 10 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial with be in Shillerville Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council.
Memorials may be made to the Victoria County Czech Heritage Society, Shillerville Cemetery or The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Sunday Televised Mass.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
