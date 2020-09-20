Julius W. Schiebe
CUERO — Julius W. Schiebe, Jr., 90, of Cuero passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born June 22, 1930 in Marion to the late Julius W. and Margarete Fischer Schiebe, Sr. Julius served his country in the United States Army. He married Alice Jo Drapalla Schiebe on July 4, 1964. He worked for Gulf Coast Wood products and retired from Wagner Hardware in Cuero. He is survived by his son, Charles R. (Saralee) Wittmer of Bowie; grandchildren, Charles Robert (Meagan) Wittmer of Fort Worth; great grandsons, Charles Henry Wittmer, Maxwell Keane Wittmer and soon to come on October 1st, Woodrow Wilder Wittmer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Alice Jo Schiebe; sister, Elizabeth Gray; half-sister, Lillie Linnartz and brother, Edwin A. Schiebe. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 10 AM at Hillside Cemetery with Wes Dukes officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of South Texas and the sitters who cared for Julius. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
