June Estaline Kennedy
VICTORIA — June Estaline Kennedy, age 100, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Visitation will be held Saturday March 4, 2023 at 10AM at First Christian Church, 2105 North Ben Jordan Street, with funeral services following at 11AM. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe Long, Jordan Mullins, Will Matthews, and Dean Neuvar.
June was born in Seaman, Adams County, Ohio, on October 2, 1922. She graduated from Seaman High School at the age of 15 as the valedictorian of her class. She then attended Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio. After graduating from college, she taught school briefly before marrying. Her husband’s career as a chemical engineer resulted in their moving to Orange, Texas. After a short stay in Orange, Texas and Beaumont, Texas, they moved to Victoria, Texas in 1951 where she would stay for the rest of her life.
For many years June enjoyed entertaining which she did beautifully and often, developing many friends along the way. A change in her life caused her to become interested in real estate sales, both commercial and residential. She obtained her real estate broker’s license and for many years enjoyed an extremely successful career as a realtor. A career that she truly loved. In recognition of her achievements, she was named Realtor of the Year in Victoria.
On April 10, 1976, she married the man of her dreams, John N. Kennedy and enjoyed every minute of her life with him. They traveled extensively and had a wonderful life with many friends.
June was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Kennedy, who passed away in her arms at the age of 101. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Kennedy; and younger brother, John Paul Kennedy. She was survived by her daughter, Janice Long Mullins (Terrell) of College Station; son, Joseph Steven Long (Margaret) of Longview; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. June will be truly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church at 2105 N. Ben Jordan St.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- San Antonio Cole ends Edna's run in regional quarterfinals
- Jeep smashes into, damages Victoria building
- East boys prevail over West, stay in playoff hunt
- Victoria man arrested on seven charges
- Crossroads businessman known for philanthropy, support for Bluebonnet Youth Ranch dies
- Updated: Champion carcass steer brings $24K, reserve champion $20K at auction
- Crime stoppers seeking woman with warrants for manufacturing, delivery of drugs
- Livestock markets for Feb. 22, 2023
- East claims win over Corpus Christi Moody
- East players, coach named to all-district team
Commented
- Juan P. Rosales (1)
- Sisto Abel Silvas (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.