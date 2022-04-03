June Laverne Bedynek Wiginton
WOODSBORO — June LaVerne Kneip Bedynek Wiginton, our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Woodsboro, Texas, surrounded by her loving family on March 31, 2022. She was born August 23, 1939 in Woodsboro, Texas to Gustav and Laura Klaeveman Kneip. She is survived by her children, Clyde Bedynek of Skidmore, Joseph (Regina) Bedynek of Refugio, Theresa (Abe) Moss of Corpus Christi, Regina (Charlie) Levien of Woodsboro, Patrick (Joni) Bedynek of Woodsboro, Virginia (John) Kopec of Corpus Christi, Andrew (Jennifer) Bedynek of Kingsville, and Patricia (Larry) Breeden of Refugio, and step-son Mike (Beverly) Bedynek of Cleveland; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers Lynwood (Diane) Kneip and Travis (Lola) Kneip and sister Loretta (Ed) Ranck; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by Frank W. Bedynek, her son, Christopher D. Bedynek, and her husband, Norman (Shorty) Wiginton. Mom retired from the Woodsboro Farmers Co-op in 2005 after 25 years celebrating with all of her family and friends. She enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement with Shorty, staying busy with her sewing, quilting, couples dance clubs, homemaking, traveling, annual girlfriend trips, gardening, reading and being with her family and friends. She was an active member in her church and the choir, and the Refugio County Extension Homemakers doing lots of fun things. She also enjoyed subbing at the schools in Woodsboro and Refugio which she often said gave her a new appreciation for teachers. Pallbearers will be Jarrett Bedynek, Dylan Bedynek, Morgan Bedynek, Jordan Bedynek, Brittany Bedynek, Joshua Kopec. Visitation will be Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00pm, at Faith United Church at 405 Wood Avenue, Woodsboro, Texas, followed by a burial service at La Rosa Cemetery. Please join the family for a reception immediately following the burial service at the Faith United Church. Donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Funeral arrangements are by Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas.
