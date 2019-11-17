JUNE M. CRAWFORD VICTORIA - Our most cherished Mother, June Marie Arnold Crawford, 92, passed away on November 13, 2019. She was born in Goliad County to the late Edwin and Rosie Arnold. June was very passionate about her work as a professional Registered Nurse and was always focused on her duties and patients. During decades of dedicated service, we believe that she missed only 3 days of work, due to illness, during her working career at the former Victoria Hospital; DeTar Memorial; and later, at E.I. DuPont. She cared for many family and friends throughout her retirement years and was very active in the Catholic church until her progressive illness. June was an avid gardener and member of the Victoria Garden Club and the Polka Club for many years. She loved to dance, travel and play cards with her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John J. Crawford; sister, Imogene Randall; and step father, H.F. (Blue) Albrecht. June is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Lester Green of Victoria; and son, John Crawford of San Antonio; grandchildren, Bryan Green and wife Araceli, Leah Doyle, Greg Crawford and wife Veronica; great-grandchildren, Helen and Henry Doyle, Garrett, Kyle, and Seth Crawford. We will all miss our "Super Nonnie"! The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to thank the employees of Sodalis Victoria Memory Care. The family will gather for a visitation from 1:00 to 1:30 pm, the Rosary will begin at 1:30 pm, followed by the Funeral Mass at 2:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church on Monday, November 18, 2019. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
