CUERO — June Nell Schwab, 93, of Cuero passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was born June 1, 1930 in Westhoff to Ben and Emma Sauermilch Meyer. Growing up, June helped her daddy on the farm. She met Joe Schwab on the school bus that took them both to Cuero High School. She married Joe on July 27, 1947. They lived in San Antonio, Westhoff and Victoria and enjoyed retirement at the Circle W Ranch in Rockport for many years. June loved the ranching part of her life and horses were her passion. After marriage, she worked in two bakeries and then settled down to become a housewife and mother. She managed the ranch they lived on in Westhoff. Joe and June spent almost twenty years traveling the USA on motorcycles. They spent two summers working for the Hamilton Stores in Yellowstone National Park and she enjoyed seeing the wildlife there and meeting so many tourists. June loved to bowl and was the city champion in 1992, including singles, doubles and all events. In 1994, she was the state champion in singles. June also enjoyed embroidering tablecloths, pillowcases and other things. She did such beautiful work. June and Joe were members of the Yorktown Presbyterian Church for many years. June is survived by her son, Joe E. Schwab III and wife, Norma Jean; grandchildren, Michael Schwab and Jeanna Pierron; great-grandchild, Nicholas Pierron and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of sixty-nine years, Joe; her son, James W. Schwab and her sister, Marceille Vaughn. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023, 9:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 AM with Pastor Kevin Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Cuero Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Yorktown Presbyterian Church 234 N Street, Yorktown, TX 78164 or Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department 107 W. Main St, Yorktown, TX 78164. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

