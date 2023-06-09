Junell Elise Lincke
YORKTOWN — Junell Elise Wulf Lincke, 93, of Yorktown entered the kingdom of God on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Victoria, Texas.
Junell, a devoted and loving wife and mother, was loved and adored by her family. Her strength, faith and decency were admired and cherished by them.
Junell, was born to Herman Wulf and Erna Hengst Wulf on May 7, 1930, in the Garfield community. She was baptized on July 20, 1930, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown where she was later confirmed on June 15, 1947. Junell attended Garfield School and graduated from Yorktown High School.
Junell married her forever love, Roland W. Lincke, on October 9, 1955, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. After their marriage, Roland and Junell moved to Sinton, Texas where they lived until returning to Yorktown.
An avid Astro’s fan, Junell’s greatest joy in life was her family. The happiest moments of her life were with her family including holidays, celebrations, reunions, family dinners and Sunday afternoon visits in the country. As much as she loved her family, her family loved her even more.
Junell was known for her exceptional chocolate chip cookies. Family members looked forward to enjoying those cookies at family gatherings, and they disappeared from the table quickly!
After returning to their home town, Roland and Junell became avid supporters of Yorktown High School sports and were recognized for their support by Yorktown High School. Junell was also a member of the Gruenau Turn and Schuetzen Verein, the Sons of Herman and St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 9th, from 5 -7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 779 N. Riedel St. Yorktown. Funeral services will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Yorktown, 234 N. Gohmert St., on Saturday, June 10th, at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Junell is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Michael Fisseler of Hallettsville, her son Mark S. Lincke of Yorktown, and her sister, Dianna Fudge of Yorktown along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Junell was preceded in death by her husband, Roland W. Lincke, her parents, sister, Irene Wulf, and brothers, Ewald, and Milton Wulf.
Pallbearers are Michael Fisseler, Richard Wulf, Charles Lincke, Brian Lincke, John Koopmann and Ted Dlugosh.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Wulf, Teri Montgomery and Melissa Fudge.
Memorials can be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Records Preservation Fund 234 N. Gohmert St. Suite A, Yorktown, Texas 78164.
The family would like to thank the Yorktown EMS and the Staff of the DeTar ICU for their care during Junell’s illness.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.