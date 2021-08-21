Junell Fay Suggs
Junell Fay Suggs
VICTORIA — Junell Fay Suggs passed away August 18, 2021. She was born to Eugene R. and Johanna Karnei Behrens on June 17, 1928 in Goliad County.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Karnei officiating.
Mrs. Suggs lived in Lolita for many years, where she was involved in the Methodist Church, Home Demonstration and 4-H. Typical of 50’s and 60’s households, neighbor ladies got together morning and afternoon for coffee. We are sure she will be seeing Mary Dvorak in Heaven! Junell’s latter years were spent in Weesatche. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Goliad. Her favorite stories were about fishing and hunting with JD, a Navy sponsored trip to Japan to see her son, a mission trip to Haiti, how much things have changed during her lifetime, and her time spent as an LVN. She loved nursing above all.
Junell was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jesse Dean (JD) Suggs. She is survived by her sister, Carol Guzman of Yorktown; her son, Harvin (Linda) Suggs; daughters Dana (Chuck) Lambert and Susan (Bobby) Whitefield; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thanks is extended to grandson Chris Bridges for enabling her to remain in her home for years after a debilitating stroke.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

