JUSTIN JONES PEARLAND - Justin W. Jones, age 34, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Nebraska on July 30, 1985. He was a graduate of Cuero High School, received his bachelors degree from University of Texas in San Antonio and masters degree from University of Houston/Victoria. He was a school principal for Spring I.S.D. He worked previously for Houston I.S.D. and Victoria I.S.D. He enjoyed time with his family and friends, participating in marathons, doing yard work, and impacting students lives in education. Justin dedicated himself to seeing every student achieve by motivating his teachers and staff. Under his leadership, the school saw it 2018-19 accountability rating climb to a B--with a score of 88 out of 100--following the previous year's score of 64 (D). Survivors: mother, Carolyn Cooper; father, Lawrence Cooper and Thomas Jones (Hannah); wife, Kellie Walker Jones; children, Walker Jones and Valor Jones; brother, Latrael Cooper (Alyssa); sisters, Tayna Mendez, Danielle Jones, Corinne Jones and Savannah Jones; brother; in-laws, Curtis and Katie Walker; special uncle, David Chapman. Public viewing 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum. Private funeral service will be held at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with burial at Adams Branch Cemetery near Hallettsville. The funeral service can be viewed on Facebook live at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday on "Latrael Cooper's Facebook page". Pallbearers: Mark Perry, Jason Carroll, Wayne Brazil, Chris Brazil, Quincy Chapman, Donovan Chapman, Deldrick Burley and Tyrone Hargrove. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements entrusted to Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.
