Justin Wade Hammond, Sr.
POINT COMFORT — Justin Wade Hammond, Sr., 40 of Point Comfort, took his last ride, Sunday, September 12, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, Saturday, September 25th at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Avenue in Port Lavaca.
Justin was born April 21, 1981 in Victoria, to Glen Merle, II and Donna Rose Burlage Rogers. He was a hard working man. Justin owned and operated “JJ’s Custodial” and was always up for any work that needed to be done. Justin worked as well for Russell Cain in Port Lavaca. Being out on the open road on his motorcycle brought Justin great joy and peace. Justin was preceded in death by his father, Glen Merle Hammond, II; and his grandfather, Bill G. Kartchner.
Justin leaves to cherish his memory his seven children, Justin Hammond, Jr. “JJ”, Kayla Hammond, Donna Jade Hammond, Karen Hammond, Jacob Hammond, Luke Hammond and Jaycee Hammond; his mother, Donna Rogers; his fiance, Jocelyn Henk; his grandmother, Karen Kartchner; his brother, Glen Hammond; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca.

