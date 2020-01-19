JUSTO RAUL CHAVANA ROCKPORT - Justo Raul Chavana, 69, of Rockport, Texas went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019. He was born November 05,1950 in Falfurrias Texas to Adan and Berta (Salazar) Chavana. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1969 and joined the Marines. He found out that his friends were being sent to Vietnam and not him, so he proceeded to write his congressman about not going. His orders were quickly changed and he was Vietnam bound. Justo's testimony was going from drug dealer and addict to being saved and delivered at the age of 33. He traveled and preached in over 50 countries spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and setting up soup kitchens and churches. He is survived by his wife, Laura Leur Chavana of Rockport, daughters Jaymie Chavana of Rockport, Abbye (Kyle) Cox of Hillsboro, and son Jarrod (Michelle) Chavana of San Antonio. Grandchildren Jenna, Erica, Lindsey, Camille of San Antonio. Caleb, Aaron (Kristy) Brian and Rachal, and 3 great-grandchildren Brynn, Addi, and Mackenzie, all of Hillsboro. He is survived by his parents, Adan and Berta Chavana of Pt. Lavaca. Brothers Larry (Jessica) Chavana of Laredo, Dennis Chavana (Teresa Smith) of Angleton, Alonzo (Karen) Chavana of Merkel and Danny (Melissa) Chavana of San Antonio. Sisters Bertha Chavana (Yvonne Johnson) and Laura (Raul) McCallum both of Edinburg, and numerous family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Justo and Elvira Chavana (Falfurrias, Texas), maternal grandparents Raul and Blanca Salazar (Alice, Texas), and great-niece, Annabel Villarreal A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 10 am at Corpus Christ Christian Fellowship, 6602 S. Staples St, Corpus Christi, Texas 78413 Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to Jordan Ministries.
